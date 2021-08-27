Advertisement

Roanoke police investigate Friday “road rage” shooting

(WDBJ7 photo)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting officers say appears to be related to “road rage” between the victim and suspect.

Roanoke Police Department said Friday they were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Inside a business in the area, police say they found a man who’s been shot. Officers said his injuries don’t appear life threatening.

Police report Roanoke Fire and EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated. While investigating, they found evidence to suggest the man who’d been shot drove himself to the Franklin Road address and that the shooting happened elsewhere.

Right now, police believe the shooting is related to some sort of road rage incident, but did not provide further details about what might have happened.

No one has been arrested and the agency says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to to call (540)344-8500. Texts can also be sent to the department at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

COVID concerns lead to temporary closures of Bonsack, Linkhorne elementary schools

