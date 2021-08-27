Salem home severely damaged by fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in Salem was damaged by a fire Thursday night. The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street, after it was reported at approximately 7:38 p.m.

Fire officials say the home has heavy fire and smoke damage. Witnesses tell WDBJ7 that smoke was visible from the Spartan Square Kroger. There were no injuries. Two people were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape.

Michael Grant Jr. lives at the home and says several members of the family were at a flag football practice. When they returned, they saw the fire and called 911. Grant says they lost all their possessions, including school supplies for the children.

Salem Fire says the first units arrived within two minutes of the 911 call and found heavy smoke coming from the house. They say the fire went through the roof, forcing crews to exit while the attic fire was extinguished. Crews say the fire was brought under control within thirty minutes of the first trucks arrival.

Approximately 22 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Wagon 9) responded to the call. Roanoke Fire & EMS Department responded to several other City of Salem incidents, while crews were assigned to the fire. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire. Neither a cause nor a damage estimate has been established. Four occupants of the home were displaced and are staying with family.

