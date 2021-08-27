Sovah Health restricting emergency room lobby visitors over COVID concerns

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health is restricting visitors in its emergency room lobbies effective immediately in Danville and Martinsville.

The health system says this is due to the increase of COVID-19 spread in the community.

The following statement has been released regarding protocol:

Once the patient is brought back into a room, one WELL visitor will be contacted and allowed to accompany the patient. The visitor will be required to wear a properly fitted face mask the entire time they are in the hospital, must remain in the patient room, and will not be allowed to leave the building or switch out while in the emergency room.

If a visitor fails to wear their mask, does not stay in the patient room, becomes disruptive to the care of the patient or others, or decides to leave the building, they will not be allowed entry back into the facility.

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry, are required to provide their own mask, and must wear a visitor security pass sticker while in the facility. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.

