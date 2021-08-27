Advertisement

Sovah Health restricting emergency room lobby visitors over COVID concerns

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health is restricting visitors in its emergency room lobbies effective immediately in Danville and Martinsville.

The health system says this is due to the increase of COVID-19 spread in the community.

The following statement has been released regarding protocol:

Once the patient is brought back into a room, one WELL visitor will be contacted and allowed to accompany the patient. The visitor will be required to wear a properly fitted face mask the entire time they are in the hospital, must remain in the patient room, and will not be allowed to leave the building or switch out while in the emergency room.

If a visitor fails to wear their mask, does not stay in the patient room, becomes disruptive to the care of the patient or others, or decides to leave the building, they will not be allowed entry back into the facility.

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry, are required to provide their own mask, and must wear a visitor security pass sticker while in the facility. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
We love and miss you so much.
Remembering Adam and Alison six years later
The district has 20% of students under a mask exemption
Franklin County School Board approves mitigation to alleviate COVID exposure in county schools
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire
COVID concerns lead to temporary closures of Bonsack, Linkhorne elementary schools

Latest News

Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
COVID test positivity rate up to 10% in Virginia
Vaccine event to raffle off $200 gift cards
15 cases have been reported at the school
Roanoke County School Board talks COVID and Bonsack closing at meeting