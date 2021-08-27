Sweltering heat continues with relief possible next week

Temperatures climb to the 90s through Saturday

Heat index 95-105°

Tropical Storm Ida forms in the Caribbean

FRIDAY

Another hot and humid afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We’ll begin with areas of fog in the morning, especially where it rain Thursday. Temperatures will quickly climb under sunny skies today. Expect highs in the 80s west to mid 90s east. Feels like temperatures may touch the triple digits in spots east of the Blue Ridge. Stay cool and hydrated!

Feels like temperature will flirt with triple digits this afternoon. (WDBJ7 Weather)

In terms of rain chances, we’ll be limited to isolated pop up showers and storms. The best chance of rain will be in the mountains.

TROPICAL STORM IDA

Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday just south of Jamaica and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A landfall along the Gulf Coast near Louisiana is likely. The remnants of this system could further bolster our rain chances next week as it gets caught up in the front.

We now have Tropical Storm IDA in the Caribbean located just 100 miles south of Jamaica. Ida may become a hurricane as early as the weekend with possible landfall along the Gulf States by late Sunday. We'll check out the local rain impacts at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/5LFzKnPgHx — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) August 26, 2021

THE WEEKEND

A high pressure system positions itself off the southeast coast bringing another round of sweltering heat Saturday and Sunday. Highs in mountains reach the mid 80s, with 90s across the east. Not only do we have the heat, but also the humidity. This may lead to heat index values (feels like temperatures) well into the upper 90s.

Any storms on Saturday and Sunday will be isolated, but a few more are possible Sunday over Saturday. The best chance of rain resides along the Interstate 64 corridor during both afternoon.

NEXT WEEK

Our weather next week will likely be increasingly dependent on the remnants of Ida which is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Sunday. As the storm pushes inland, most models suggest we would be impacted by Tuesday and/or Wednesday with rain. As far as how much and any severe impacts, it’s still a little too soon.

Be sure to check back through the weekend as we begin to nail down the track and what happens after landfall.