Vaccine event to raffle off $200 gift cards

(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A vaccine clinic in Roanoke could have you walking away $200 dollars richer.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are teaming up with the city to host the event.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, people can walk through the market in downtown, enjoy some community fun and food, and get a COVID vaccine.

People receiving their first dose will be entered to win a $200 gift card. In total, the event plans to raffle off four gift cards.

“We think we have a lot of people out there that for just one reason or another have not taken the time to sit down and get the shot in their arm. We are hoping that having some incentives will encourage people who just haven’t made the time to do it,” Communications Officer for the health district Christie Wills with

Doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available.

