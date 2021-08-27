Advertisement

Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of Kabul attack victims

(WITN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has made a flag order in Virginia official, following President Biden’s order to lower American flags across the country in honor of US Marines killed in attacks outside the Kabul airport Thursday.

Northam’s proclamation reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the United States service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered until sunset, August 30, 2021.

Ordered on this, 27th day of August, 2021.

