Virginia Senior Alert issued in search for 86-year-old man

Photo of Lowell Starr, reported missing out of Stafford County
Photo of Lowell Starr, reported missing out of Stafford County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert in the search for an 86-year-old Stafford County man.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Lowell Starr is white, 5′11″ and 200 pounds with brown eyes and white hair.

He was last reported seen August 26 shortly after 2 a.m. at Bridlewood Lane in Fredericksburg. He may be driving a blue 2020 Ford Mustang coupe with Virginia license plates UHM-5726.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 540-658-4400.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

