Bassett at Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County opened its quest for a fourth straight winning season against old Piedmont District foe, Bassett.

The Eagles converted on 4th and 17 and 4th and 15 in their opening drive before running back Jahylen Lee found the endzone for the first TD.

But it wouldn’t be long before Bassett answers with 7 of their own. Ja’Ricous Hairston with the punch in and the PAT was good. 7-6 Bengals.

Check this though, they won’t get to enjoy that lead for long. On the very next play, Jahylen Lee stealing the show and dodging defenders for a 92 yard return for a quick 6 more. This puts the Eagles back on top at the end of the first quarter, 13-7 Franklin County.

Momentum shifted quickly back to the away team as the Bengals QB kicks it into another gear, calling his own number twice more in the second quarter.

Bassett put up the 42-25 win Friday night.

