Blacksburg at Giles

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Bruins made the short trip to Pearisburg looking for a 4th straight win over Giles.

Let’s take ya early on in this one, Giles’ Nathan Sheetz made a nice move and he had room in the open field. Taking it all the way down to the 15 yard line.

And the Spartans punch it in with another give to Sheetz for the Giles touchdown.

Later on the Burins punch it in to keep pace but Giles got the last laugh. Spartans win 28 - 21 the final.

