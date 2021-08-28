Advertisement

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid

Bojangles is North Carolina-based.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants says it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break.”

But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off. In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain encouraged its thousands of employees to use the upcoming closures on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

Responding to subsequent questions to the Associated Press, a company spokesperson said many staff have been working overtime lately and the company would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

