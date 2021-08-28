Bull & Bones in Blacksburg re-opens this weekend, Christiansburg location closed

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time in almost a year, guests can once again dine at the oldest brewery in Southwest Virginia and the largest restaurant in Blacksburg.

Bull & Bones closed its doors in October 2020, operating solely at its Christiansburg location for the last 11 months.

The pandemic and shutdown greatly impacted the decision to temporarily close.

Now the newly renovated Bull & Bones is back open in the First & Main shopping center in Blacksburg.

Though the Christiansburg location was gaining popularity over the last year, owner, Jon Coburn decided to temporarily close its doors.

“I’m optimistic that we can get back to normal and reopen the Christiansburg location at the beginning of the year,” Coburn said. “There are a lot of unknowns. Despite winning Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Business of The Year and Best Restaurant to Work At in back-to-back years, we are struggling to find enough employees to staff both locations. Being hopeful that a COVID variant doesn’t shut us down again and the population is able to safely return to work, our goals are to be fully open in 2022.”

