Advertisement

Catching up with The Artist M-PACT

The Artist M-Pact will be back in front of an audience Sunday for the Community Grace Musical...
The Artist M-Pact will be back in front of an audience Sunday for the Community Grace Musical Revival in Roanoke.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoker Willie Brown has been performing as The Artist M-Pact for over 5 years.

And while COVID has affected his ministry, he’s bringing his brand of contemporary gospel R&B to a local audience again.

We caught up with him this week, as he was rehearsing in Roanoke with DJ Bobby B.

Brown said he has continued to write and record original material during the pandemic, and has new music on the way.

“I know I am not able to do as many shows as I would have liked to because of COVID,” Brown told WDBJ7 this week, “but it has not stopped me from writing, and getting in the studio and still trying to put out this music that’s in my heart that I want to share.”

The Artist M-Pact will perform Sunday evening during the Community Grace Musical Revival at the Holiday Inn Roanoke Airport at 3315 Ordway Drive.

The event, which includes several speakers in addition to Brown, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click on the following link:

The Artist M-Pact

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Roanoke police investigate Friday “road rage” shooting
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man in critical condition after shooting in NW Roanoke
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Nelson County Public Schools closed to all students Friday following fight at high school, need for COVID cleaning

Latest News

Candidate Visits Higher Education Site
Candidate Visits Higher Education Site
The Franklin County Show Friday Nights
The Franklin County Show Friday Nights
Bull & Bones Blacksburg re-opens for the first time this year.
Bull & Bones in Blacksburg re-opens this weekend, Christiansburg location closed
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 28, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 28, 2021