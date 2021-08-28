Catching up with The Artist M-PACT

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoker Willie Brown has been performing as The Artist M-Pact for over 5 years.

And while COVID has affected his ministry, he’s bringing his brand of contemporary gospel R&B to a local audience again.

We caught up with him this week, as he was rehearsing in Roanoke with DJ Bobby B.

Brown said he has continued to write and record original material during the pandemic, and has new music on the way.

“I know I am not able to do as many shows as I would have liked to because of COVID,” Brown told WDBJ7 this week, “but it has not stopped me from writing, and getting in the studio and still trying to put out this music that’s in my heart that I want to share.”

The Artist M-Pact will perform Sunday evening during the Community Grace Musical Revival at the Holiday Inn Roanoke Airport at 3315 Ordway Drive.

The event, which includes several speakers in addition to Brown, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

