Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes.

The Delaware County district attorney confirms that a child was killed. TV news stations reported that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger.

