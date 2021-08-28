Dog and cat die in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department confirms that a fire started by a dryer vent killed a family’s pets.

The fire department says they received a call for a possible house fire at 126 Ruskin Street Friday night at 7:08 p.m. The first crew on scene arrived and saw fire and smoke coming from the back of the house.

The homeowner told fire crews that every person had made it out of the home safely.

Fire crews put a fire out in the back laundry room. The family’s cat and dog were found dead inside the home.

The fire marshal’s office has determined the fire started in the dryer vent.

The five residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Danville Fire Department would like to remind readers to test your smoke alarms monthly and to clean your dryer vents regularly.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.