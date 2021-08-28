Advertisement

Fitness party “Brings the Noise” to Kennedy Park

The dance party got dozens of residents moving to four different styles of fitness.
The dance party got dozens of residents moving to four different styles of fitness.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people gathered at Kennedy Park in Roanoke for the Bring the Noise fitness party Saturday morning.

Attendees got to experience four styles of fitness training, shop with vendors, win prizes, grab lunch and watch special performances, all while getting in a 90-minute workout.

The unique event highlighted local instructors and brought awareness to living a healthy life.

Diane Simmons, owner and instructor at Simply Fitness by Diane, was delighted with the turnout and hopes to host more events like this one in the future.

“Health is wealth, everything in your life depends on whether or not you’re able to do it so take care of yourself make sure you’re healthy,” said Simmons.

