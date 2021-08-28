Franklin County High School Marching Band shares excitement for return of football season

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since November of 2019, the Franklin County High School Marching Eagles got a taste of half-time gridiron glory.

“I’m so excited,” says senior drum major Mia Benjamin. “This is my first real football game of my senior year. And I’m so glad it’s back to somewhat of a normal.”

“The one thing that was able to be consistent and be my foundation was the band. Even during COVID, it helped me get through,” noted senior Owen Shaver.

Band members say they have not had a single positive COVID case in the 75 member band, and only a handful of members have had to quarantine from possible exposure.

“Our band program is very good about wearing masks” explains senior William White. “I know a lot of the kids are vaccinated, and I believe that’s because everyone here loves doing band and we want to do the precautions we can so we can keep doing band.”

Realizing their importance to Friday night success, the band believes they are well supported by their classmates and community.

“I’ve actually heard from a lot of teachers and peers around me that some people come just for the band,” notes Benjamin. “A lot of people do come for the Football games but I know that we do have a great support group.”

“I would relate the band’s role in a football game to having your family in the game cheering you on.” adds White. “Our team is playing, our band is performing, I like to think that we’re the ones hyping you up for that one star play, the one that’s going to take the game. I like to think that that’s what the band does for our football team.”

No matter the final score, to the Marching Eagles, they’ve won by simply being able to play in the game.

