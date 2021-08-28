Advertisement

Galax at Glenvar

It was a Hawaiian theme Friday night.
By WDBJ Sports
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It was Hawaiian night as the students were showing the spirit.

Midway through the 3rd quarter Glenvar was driving, Jackson Swanson with the nice shoe-top catch, keeping the drive alive and moving the chains.

Two plays later, it was Dagan Williams with the 12 yard TD catch from Aiden Wolk, and it was 21-7 home team.

Galax tries to answer when QB Ian Ashworth takes it himself and runs for 1st down on 3rd and long.

During the next play, Ashworth connected with Eric Bagley for a nice over the shoulder catch, which put Galax in the red zone.

However, a fumble would end that drive and set up Glenvar with a long drive and the end of the 3rd quarter.

That is when Wolkfinds Swanson for the 25 yard screen pass TD, that put Glenvar up 28-7.

The Highlanders went on to win 28-14 Friday night.

