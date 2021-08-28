George Wythe at Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - There was another head coach debuting at a new school tonight, as Michael Crist led the Radford Bobcats against George Wythe.

Marcell Baylor had the Bobcats on the march. He lofted it up for TJ Arnsbey who made the grab and fought his way down to the one.

Tyrel Dobson then bulled his way in on the touchdown and it’s 28-6 Radford.

The Maroons had all kinds of trouble. They coughed up the snap and the Bobcats Max Kanipe scooped it up and he stumbled and rumbled all they way back...almost. He just missed the big boy TD. Radford scored on the next play anyway and went on to take the 35-6 win.

