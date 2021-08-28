Heritage at Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The William Fleming Colonels had a resurgent spring season, going 6-3 and advancing to the state semifinals.

Friday night, Coach Jamar Lovelace and his team tried to maintain that momentum in the season opener against Heritage, a game that featured plenty of speed and athleticism on both sides.

Anthony Romano had a front row seat for our Spotlight Game of the Week.

Two playoff teams from the spring season, Heritage and Fleming meet tonight in the Star City to kick off the 2021 season. Both programs have championship aspirations as we kickoff our Friday Football Extra season with a star-studded Spotlight Game of the Week!

Turned out to be a picture perfect night in Roanoke to kick off our 38th season of Friday Football Extra.

Coach Brad Bradley’s Pioneers looked to rebound after a regional final loss in the spring, but some missed opportunities early on for Heritage, as QB Kameron Burns has the ball popped loose at the 1-yard line.

On the very next play, though, the defense comes through, taking down tailback Tequan Martin in the end zone for the second safety of the half.

On the ensuing Pioneers drive, Burns rights the ship, diving forward from a couple yards out to extend the Heritage lead.

Pioneers led it 11-6 at the break.

This one picked up in the second half, Heritage hands it to Zac Steele and he stiff armed his way to paydirt, and the lead extends to 19-6.

He earned himself that drink on a hot night in the Star City.

But here come the Colonels.

QB Dashawn Lewis on the keeper around the right side and he gets in.

And just like that, it’s a one score game, 19-12 in the third quarter.

The ground and pound from the Pioneers proved to be a deadly matchup, though, as this time it’s Rajan Booker-Felder on the touchdown scamper to close out the third.

And he tallied one more for good measure in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Four rushing touchdowns was enough to push Heritage to a 33-18 road win over Fleming to open the season.

