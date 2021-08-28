Hidden Valley at Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a rivalry night at Bogle Stadium where Cave Spring’s Nick Leftwich made his debut as the Knights head coach against the southwest county neighbors from Hidden Valley.

The Titans led 7-0 at the half, but the Knights responded. Landon Altizer gets the call and he motors up the sideline untouched taking it to the house and the Knights were right back in it.

But Hidden Valley with the quick answer. Sam Dragovich pumped and airs it out to Braxton Dunnings behind the defense and Dunnings does the rest and it’s was 14-6 lead.

Under 5 minutes to go and Bryce Coooper crasheed in on the sneak to get Cave within 2 at 14-12, so the two point conversion was coming.

The Knights fumbled the snap away and Hidden Valley hung on for the 14-12 victory Friday night.

