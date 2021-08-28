Advertisement

Hot through the weekend as Ida strengthens in the Gulf

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
  • Heat index 95-105° SAT/SUN
  • Spotty afternoon storms this weekend
  • Tropical Storm Ida strengthens in the Gulf

THE WEEKEND

A high pressure system positions itself off the southeast coast bringing another round of sweltering heat Saturday and Sunday. Highs in mountains reach the mid 80s, with 90s across the east. Not only do we have the heat, but also the humidity. This may lead to heat index values (feels like temperatures) well into the upper 90s.

Any storms on Saturday and Sunday will be isolated, with the best chance of rain along the Interstate 64 corridor during the afternoon and early evening.

Isolated storms possible this afternoon.
Isolated storms possible this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

During the evening, any leftover showers will taper off with partly to mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

LATEST ON HURRICANE IDA

Ida strengthened to a hurricane Friday and continues to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It is expected to intensify and is forecast to reach major hurricane status (CATEGORY 3) as it makes its way toward the Gulf States this weekend. A landfall along the northern Gulf Coast near Louisiana is likely. The remnants of this system could further bolster our rain chances next week as it gets caught up in the front.

Tropical Outlook

NEXT WEEK

Our weather next week will likely be increasingly dependent on the remnants of Ida which is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Sunday. As the storm pushes inland, most models suggest we would be impacted by Wednesday or Thursday with rain. As far as how much rainfall and any severe impacts, it’s still a little too soon for specifics.

Be sure to check back as we begin to nail down the track and what happens after landfall.

