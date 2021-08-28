Advertisement

Liberty at Byrd

The Minutemen struck first.
By WDBJ Sports
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Byrd faced Liberty for the first time in 17 years.

The Minutemen struck first. They give it to Chase Langone and he barrels off the left side and in on the score to get Liberty on the board early on.

The running game kept clicking. Emil Hurt totes the mail. He’s slicing and dicing for a nice gain. That moved the chains on the first down and led to this.

Tanner Stanley this time. He picks up a couple key blocks and has daylight. Stanley makes a house call on the long touchdown run to put Liberty on top by two scores.

Byrd gets something cooking late in the half. Israel Hairston drops back and hits Dominic Dulak over the middle and Dom’s got room to run. They finally drag him down inside the ten.

Hairston did the rest a couple of plays later, sniffing the endzone for Byrd.

Liberty went on to win 33-28 Friday night.

