Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass

By WDBJ Sports
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt opened its season on the road at EC Glass in the first ever meeting between the two.

And this one was all Hilltoppers Early.

QB George White to Robert Wood for a long touchdown.

LB’s Jakari Nicely stopped by Glass later on.

But the Cavaliers score soon after, Hayden Martin in the end zone.

Glass hold on though wins 41-30 over LB.

