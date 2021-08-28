Advertisement

Lt. Governor candidate tours Roanoke Higher Education Center

Delegate Hala Ayala tours Roanoke Higher Education Center
Delegate Hala Ayala tours Roanoke Higher Education Center(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A candidate for Lieutenant Governor visited the area to tour the Roanoke Higher Education Center and hold a roundtable discussion about the need to invest in STEM education.

Delegate Hala Ayala says that her background in technology has made her passionate about enabling access to quality STEM education across the state.  Through the technology field and the higher education facility, Ayala believes that students will have greater opportunity to succeed in numerous career paths.

“You are actually making the next technology specialist right here, homemade in the back yard of Roanoke,” noted Ayala.

Other Round table participants included First Lady Pam Northam, Senator John Edwards, Delegate Sam Rasoul, Mayor Sherman Lea, and other local community and education leaders.

