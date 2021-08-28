Martinsville restaurant owner offering free sandwiches for those who get COVID-19 vaccine

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wild Magnolia and Shindig Uptown Bistro have a special new item on the menu for residents in Martinsville and Henry County who get vaccinated.

Small business owner and Martinsville city council member Tammy Pearson is taking action by doing what she does best to stop the spread of COVID-19 in her community.

“We’re giving away a free barbecue sandwich and COVID killer sauce. We pull our own barbecue and we made our own sauce,” says Pearson. “I’m just scared and terrified for the individuals in our community and the economics of our community as well as the education of our children.”

The idea for the promotion was sparked when she read an article in her local newspaper about Pam Hudson, another resident whose near-death experience fighting off the virus hit home for Pearson.

“Her story truly touched my heart. She inspired me but I also lost my cousin, Amy Ferguson, she was a Henry County School teacher for 25 years. We lost her to COVID too.”

47% of the Martinsville population is fully vaccinated. In Henry County, it’s just over 39%, but Pearson is hoping to boost those numbers, and she’s challenging other local businesses to join in with her.

“We have some free movie tickets, I think the ground floor is going to do a free latte,” adds Pearson. “I knew people weren’t just going to do it for something free or a discount but as Pam said yesterday even if we can get five people vaccinated because of these perks, that’s better than none stepping up. So it’s really important to not only me and my family but also our community.”

