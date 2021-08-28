Advertisement

More Afghan refugees arriving in Virginia this weekend

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - More Afghan refugees are on their way to Virginia, with additional flights arriving at Dulles International Airport this weekend.

Marine Base Quantico will receive its first group of refugees on Saturday.

Fort Pickett near Blackstone expects its first arrivals on Sunday.

And in a telephone briefing for reporters Friday morning, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he was impressed with what he has already seen during a recent visit to Fort Lee.

“The operation there is highly efficient,” Northam said during the teleconference. “It’s safe. It’s very respectful of people, and it’s very good. And I think something we can all be proud of in Virginia.”

Northam said the new arrivals are tested for COVID-19, or must provide proof of a negative test in the last 72 hours.

In the 11 days since the operation began, he said fewer than 20 people have tested positive, and they are being quarantined.

“That’s much better as you can tell than our statewide numbers,” Northam said, “so if people are saying this mission is bringing COVID to the United States, it’s just simply not true.”

