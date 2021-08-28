Advertisement

Narrows at Auburn

The Narrows defense showed up big on Friday night.
By WDBJ Sports
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - The David Seabaugh era at Auburn got underway against Narrows.

It was Narrows that got off to the quick start when Koiler Pruett fielded the punt, broke 2 tackles down the left hand side and motored 75 big yards for the game’s opening TD. And the Green Wave led it 6-nothing early.

The Eagles tried to fight back on offense, but that Narrows Defense was too tough, as Mason McCracken sacked Landon Marrs, and the Eagles would punt again.

Narrows went to the air as QB Matt McGlotlin found Carson Crigger for the 35 yard TD, it’s 12-0 Wave after that score.

Things would get sloppy in the 2nd quarter as the teams traded turnovers, first it’s Dereck Johnston with the interception for Narrows.

Then on 4th down Narrows went for it in the red zone, Bain Jackson picks this one off. Narrows goes on to win in a shutout 26 to nothing.

