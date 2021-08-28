NASCAR presents trophy to Wendell Scott’s family nearly 58 years after historic win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WDBJ/AP) - Before Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR is set to present the family of Danville native Wendell Scott with an honor nearly 60 years in the making.

When Scott won the 1963 Jacksonville 200, he became the first Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s highest level. He was not credited for his victory, however, with the trophy instead going to Buck Baker.

Officials discovered hours after the race that Scott was the actual winner by a full two laps on the rest of the field. But he was not credited with the victory for another two years and his family has long pushed for a proper celebration.

On Saturday, almost 58 years later, NASCAR will hold that celebration of Scott’s historic win and present the Scott family Wendell’s long-overdue trophy.

Scott’s son, Frank, says this moment matters simply because his father earned it.

“It was something that he didn’t belabor on,” said Frank Scott. “He didn’t make it kill his enthusiasm for racing or for helping people throughout his life, but he always wanted to get his trophy and he predicted that he would get his trophy one day. He said, ‘I may not be here with y’all but, one day, I’ll get my trophy.’

“It’s important because I see the growth in NASCAR. I see the growth in diversity that didn’t used to exist and I think this will lay a really solid foundation to build on. This is the one thing that we get it right. My father used to say, ‘When you learn better, you do better.’”

