Pulaski County at Northside

By WDBJ Sports
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Coach Mark Dixon’s second season at Pulaski County began with a visit to Northside tonight where he faced off against Scott Fisher’s Vikings.

The Vikings got a warm welcome from their home fans at Jim Hickam Field this evening just before kickoff.

A slow start to this one but midway through the first quarter, a blocked punt by Northside leads to a hard earned touchdown by quarterback Cameron Abshire and Northside leads seven zero.

Early in the game you might have thought Northside was running away with this one, but Pulaski County’s JJ Gulley said not so fast!

Taking it 50 plus yards to the house on the throw from Cam Cooper and this one is all tied up at seven late in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Vikings are deep in Cougar territory when Abshire is stripped, and PC’s Trevor Burton recovers!

A back and forth game throughout the second quarter, then Northside’s Jeremiah Peterson shows off his boot and puts Northside up 10 to 7.

Landon Saul made sure it stayed that way heading into the half, with an acrobatic interception off Cam Cooper.

Pulaski County went on to win 20-17 over Northside.

