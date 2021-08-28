Advertisement

Roanoke Wing Fest 2021

A variety of chicken wing flavors, and even vegan options were available at the event.
A variety of chicken wing flavors, and even vegan options were available at the event.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 12th annual Roanoke Wing Fest was a scorcher, but also well attended at Doctor Pepper Park on Saturday.

The event featured live music, a cornhole tournament, a chicken wing eating contest, and of course tons of local restaurants and vendors competing to see who has the best wings in the area.

The overall first-place winner was Buddy’s BBQ.

“Last year we won overall and then this year again, so we repeated, we’re really excited about that,” said owner Buddy Hancock.

2nd place went to Lews Restaurant, and 3rd place went to Clutch Smoked Meats.

