Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer

By WDBJ Sports
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Jack Baker took over the head coaching job at Parry McCluer in the offseason, following stints at both Alleghany and Rustburg.

What better way for Baker and the Blues to kick things off than a date with their neighbors from Rockbridge County.

The Blues hoping to make a winner of their new coach in game one.

Late in the first quarter QB Brenan Schley (SHLAY) swung it out to John Snider, who took it down the sideline, rumbling for good yardage to setup first and goal.

On the next play he got in, punching through the line after a handoff from Schley and the Blues led it 6-nothing.

Rockbridge on the move a bit later. QB Miller Jay hits Turner Cook, who ran into two Blues but kept his feet to the end zone. But the play had been whistled dead, and the refs called it back.

Rockbridge evened things up later as the Jay to Cook connection in the far corner was good this time.

The Wildcats came back to win the opener 14-6 over Parry McCluer.

