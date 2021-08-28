Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man won a $1 million lottery prize after winning a $2.5 million prize seven years ago in December of 2014.

Michael Worsham scratched off the winning ticket on the game called, Extreme Millions, at the 7-Eleven located at 1488 Butts Station Road in Chesapeake. Extreme Millions features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’. Worsham is a small business owner and he said he plans to invest in his winnings and take care of his children.

Worsham had the choice of taking the full $1 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

