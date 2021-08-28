Advertisement

Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014

“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his...
“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’.(Va. Lottery)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man won a $1 million lottery prize after winning a $2.5 million prize seven years ago in December of 2014.

Michael Worsham scratched off the winning ticket on the game called, Extreme Millions, at the 7-Eleven located at 1488 Butts Station Road in Chesapeake. Extreme Millions features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” he told Lottery officials as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’. Worsham is a small business owner and he said he plans to invest in his winnings and take care of his children.

Worsham had the choice of taking the full $1 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Roanoke police investigate Friday “road rage” shooting
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man in critical condition after shooting in NW Roanoke
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Nelson County Public Schools closed to all students Friday following fight at high school, need for COVID cleaning

Latest News

The Artist M-Pact will be back in front of an audience Sunday for the Community Grace Musical...
Catching up with The Artist M-PACT
Candidate Visits Higher Education Site
Candidate Visits Higher Education Site
The Franklin County Show Friday Nights
The Franklin County Show Friday Nights
Bull & Bones Blacksburg re-opens for the first time this year.
Bull & Bones in Blacksburg re-opens this weekend, Christiansburg location closed
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 28, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 28, 2021