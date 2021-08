ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center is welcoming anyone ages 12 and over Monday to receive their first, second or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The day is from 7 a.m. -11 a.m., and is a free event.

Find more details and the pre-registration form by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website.

Contact 540-613-6597 with any questions.

