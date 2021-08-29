Advertisement

God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to Louisiana

God's Pit Crew
God's Pit Crew(WDBJ)
By Ashley Boles
Aug. 29, 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Category 4 Hurricane Ida barrels across the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana, God’s Pit Crew is sending three tractor trailer loads of supplies to the region.

The supplies include water, Gatorade, snacks, disinfecting wipes, and other items. GPC is also filling Blessing Buckets with food, personal and hygiene items and copies of the Bible, which will immediately be sent to Louisiana following assembly.

“We are praying for the people of Louisiana who have faced so much heartbreak over the past two years from major hurricanes, floods, and the recent winter storm. We are thankful to be able to provide supplies and Blessing Buckets to the survivors,” said Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew founder and president.

God’s Pit Crew volunteers spent several weeks in Lake Charles, Louisiana, earlier this summer rebuilding a church that was destroyed when Hurricanes Laura and Delta hammered the area last year.

A team of volunteers is also responding to disasters in Canton N.C. and Waverly TN. as well as the Haiti earthquake.

