Grayson Highlands School closed Monday due to a water line issue

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County School may be closed for the next few days.

According to schools officials, Grayson Highlands School will be closed Monday due to no water.

They report there’s a leak some where in the water line.

The superintendent says it may be two days before it’s fixed.

GHS will be closed tomorrow, Aug. 30, for students and staff due do a water problem. Students do not have any required work assignments. Posted by Grayson Highlands School on Sunday, August 29, 2021

We’ll be sure to provide updates on our website as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.