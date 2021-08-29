Advertisement

Grayson Highlands School closed Monday due to a water line issue

According to schools leaders, Grayson Highlands School will be closed Monday, August 30 due to...
According to schools leaders, Grayson Highlands School will be closed Monday, August 30 due to no water.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County School may be closed for the next few days.

According to schools officials, Grayson Highlands School will be closed Monday due to no water.

They report there’s a leak some where in the water line.

The superintendent says it may be two days before it’s fixed.

GHS will be closed tomorrow, Aug. 30, for students and staff due do a water problem. Students do not have any required work assignments.

Posted by Grayson Highlands School on Sunday, August 29, 2021

We’ll be sure to provide updates on our website as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Ida from Louisiana, Gulf Coast
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man in critical condition after shooting in NW Roanoke
Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect.
2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida forecast to strengthen as it nears Louisiana

Latest News

Delegate Hala Ayala tours Roanoke Higher Education Center
Lt. Governor candidate tours Roanoke Higher Education Center
Virginia's First Lady Pam Northam visited TAP's Greenvale School in Roanoke on Friday.
First Lady Northam highlights early childhood education during visit to Greenvale School
Bonsack Elem. began a temporary COVID closure on Friday, Aug. 27.
Bonsack Elementary begins temporary COVID closure
More than 300 Franklin County High School students were quarantined as of Tuesday after cases...
More students sent home from Franklin County after COVID-19 exposure