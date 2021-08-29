Grayson Highlands School closed Monday due to a water line issue
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County School may be closed for the next few days.
According to schools officials, Grayson Highlands School will be closed Monday due to no water.
They report there’s a leak some where in the water line.
The superintendent says it may be two days before it’s fixed.

