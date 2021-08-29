Ida makes landfall and will likely bring rain this week

Heat index 95-105° through Monday

Spotty afternoon storms late this afternoon/evening

Hurricane Ida looks to makes landfall later today

SUNDAY

High pressure continues to bring mild and very humid conditions today. Highs in mountains reach the mid 80s, with 90s across the east. Heat index values (feels like temperatures) could reach into the upper 90s or even triple digits for some to the east.

Hot and humid with a few storms possible later today. (WDBJ Weather)

Any storms this afternoon will be isolated, with the best chance of rain along the Interstate 64 corridor during the late afternoon and evening hours.

LATEST ON HURRICANE IDA

Ida is a major hurricane status (CATEGORY 4) and it will make landfall in Southeast Louisiana this afternoon. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has this storm making landfall as a CAT 4 and moving close to Baton Rouge.

THIS WEEK

Our pattern of hot and humid conditions will likely continue into Tuesday. As IDA pushes inland, most models suggest we would be impacted late Tuesday night into Wednesday night with heavy rain likely.

Ida could bring heavy rain into our region this week. (WDBJ Weather)

As far as how much rainfall and any severe impacts, it’s still a little too soon for specifics, but models are showing a few inches of rain is possible. This is highly dependent on the track of the storm. Be sure to check back as we begin to nail down the track and what happens after landfall.

Models show inches of rain possible from Ida this week. (WDBJ Weather)

LATER THIS WEEK

A front will help push Ida’s remnants through our region and at this time as the front moves through we could see cooler temperatures for the end of the week into next weekend. Highs look to be in the 70s and lower 80s, but this is very dependent on Ida.