Advertisement

Ida makes landfall and will likely bring rain this week

Hot and humid ahead of Ida
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Heat index 95-105° through Monday
  • Spotty afternoon storms late this afternoon/evening
  • Hurricane Ida looks to makes landfall later today

SUNDAY

High pressure continues to bring mild and very humid conditions today. Highs in mountains reach the mid 80s, with 90s across the east. Heat index values (feels like temperatures) could reach into the upper 90s or even triple digits for some to the east.

Hot and humid with a few storms possible later today.
Hot and humid with a few storms possible later today.(WDBJ Weather)

Any storms this afternoon will be isolated, with the best chance of rain along the Interstate 64 corridor during the late afternoon and evening hours.

LATEST ON HURRICANE IDA

Ida is a major hurricane status (CATEGORY 4) and it will make landfall in Southeast Louisiana this afternoon. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has this storm making landfall as a CAT 4 and moving close to Baton Rouge.

Tropical Outlook

THIS WEEK

Our pattern of hot and humid conditions will likely continue into Tuesday. As IDA pushes inland, most models suggest we would be impacted late Tuesday night into Wednesday night with heavy rain likely.

Ida could bring heavy rain into our region this week.
Ida could bring heavy rain into our region this week.(WDBJ Weather)

As far as how much rainfall and any severe impacts, it’s still a little too soon for specifics, but models are showing a few inches of rain is possible. This is highly dependent on the track of the storm. Be sure to check back as we begin to nail down the track and what happens after landfall.

Models show inches of rain possible from Ida this week.
Models show inches of rain possible from Ida this week.(WDBJ Weather)

LATER THIS WEEK

A front will help push Ida’s remnants through our region and at this time as the front moves through we could see cooler temperatures for the end of the week into next weekend. Highs look to be in the 70s and lower 80s, but this is very dependent on Ida.

Most Read

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man in critical condition after shooting in NW Roanoke
Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida forecast to strengthen as it nears Louisiana
Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect.
2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game
Roanoke police investigate Friday “road rage” shooting

Latest News

Sunday Morning Forecast
Hot and steamy ahead of Ida's landfall.
Hot through the weekend as Ida strengthens in the Gulf
Saturday Morning Forecast
Ida may bring rain to the region next week along with cooler temperatures.
Sweltering heat locally as Ida strengthens in the Gulf