Local bar honors fallen U.S. troops

The memorial created honoring the 13 U.S. troops who lost their lives at the attack on Kabul's...
The memorial created honoring the 13 U.S. troops who lost their lives at the attack on Kabul's airport.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the attack at Kabul’s airport Thursday killed 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, local bars across the country are honoring the fallen.

A Few Old Goats Brewing in Roanoke joined the trend Saturday, creating a memorial like this one, with 13 beers for the 13 military members lost.

“My partner was here yesterday and he’d seen something going around and he is a veteran and my father served multiple tours in Vietnam so we thought it was a good tribute to have to recognize the loss of life and what people are going through,” said owning partner Ken McGraw.

