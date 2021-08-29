Local bar honors fallen U.S. troops

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the attack at Kabul’s airport Thursday killed 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, local bars across the country are honoring the fallen.

A Few Old Goats Brewing in Roanoke joined the trend Saturday, creating a memorial like this one, with 13 beers for the 13 military members lost.

“My partner was here yesterday and he’d seen something going around and he is a veteran and my father served multiple tours in Vietnam so we thought it was a good tribute to have to recognize the loss of life and what people are going through,” said owning partner Ken McGraw.

