Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for identification help on man potentially reported missing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person that could potentially be missing Sunday night.
The man is between the ages of 25-50, stands at approximately 6 feet and weighs 200 pounds. His hair is described as receding and a reddish shade.
The man has a chin strap beard with hints of blonde scattered. He wears a silver cross necklace and has evident tattoos.
Some of his tattoos range between:
-”Laugh Now Cry Later” (Upper left arm)
-Hazardous Materials symbol (Upper right shoulder)
-Three skulls (Upper right leg)
-A cross on his right leg that appears to be covered with a heart
-A sun with a crown on the chest
Contact 540-980-7800 with any help regarding this case.
