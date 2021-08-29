Advertisement

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for identification help on man potentially reported missing

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person that could potentially be missing Sunday night.

The man is between the ages of 25-50, stands at approximately 6 feet and weighs 200 pounds. His hair is described as receding and a reddish shade.

The man has a chin strap beard with hints of blonde scattered. He wears a silver cross necklace and has evident tattoos.

Some of his tattoos range between:

-”Laugh Now Cry Later” (Upper left arm)

-Hazardous Materials symbol (Upper right shoulder)

-Three skulls (Upper right leg)

-A cross on his right leg that appears to be covered with a heart

-A sun with a crown on the chest

Contact 540-980-7800 with any help regarding this case.

