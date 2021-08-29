Roanoke Fire-EMS crews train at new heights

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews received training at extreme heights Sunday, about 240 feet in the air.

The department partnered with Robins and Morton Branch Builds’ to provide training for local Heavy Technical Rescue teams throughout the Roanoke Valley.

They met at the construction zone outside Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to learn how to maneuver around the 240-foot crane at the site, in case they need to respond to an emergency where a construction worker needs help.

“These types of calls are very low frequency but they’re very high risk. You can see they’re working up at a high area today and having to work around a lot of construction equipment around the crane as well,” said Battalion Chief Chad Riddleberger, who is also a leader in the department’s Special Operations Division.

