Advertisement

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews train at new heights

Crews practiced ascending and descending the 240-foot tower crane outside Carilion Roanoke...
Crews practiced ascending and descending the 240-foot tower crane outside Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews received training at extreme heights Sunday, about 240 feet in the air.

The department partnered with Robins and Morton Branch Builds’ to provide training for local Heavy Technical Rescue teams throughout the Roanoke Valley.

They met at the construction zone outside Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to learn how to maneuver around the 240-foot crane at the site, in case they need to respond to an emergency where a construction worker needs help.

“These types of calls are very low frequency but they’re very high risk. You can see they’re working up at a high area today and having to work around a lot of construction equipment around the crane as well,” said Battalion Chief Chad Riddleberger, who is also a leader in the department’s Special Operations Division.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Ida from Louisiana, Gulf Coast
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man in critical condition after shooting in NW Roanoke
Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid
Police searched and cleared the area and did not immediately identify a suspect.
2 teens shot outside Virginia high school football game
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida forecast to strengthen as it nears Louisiana

Latest News

The memorial created honoring the 13 U.S. troops who lost their lives at the attack on Kabul's...
Local bar honors fallen U.S. troops
Coworkers of Dyan Gaston Grant say they take care of their own.
Salem Civic Center staff helping coworker’s family recover from house fire
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Ida from Louisiana, Gulf Coast
God's Pit Crew
God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to Louisiana