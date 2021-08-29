Salem Civic Center staff helping coworker’s family recover from house fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grant family arrived home Thursday night to see their house and all their belongings go up in flames.

Dyan Gaston Grant says their children barely made it out.

Sunday afternoon, Dyan’s fellow event staff members gathered with the family at their workplace, the Salem Civic Center, collecting donations of household goods, school supplies, and food.

“I myself as a teenager was in a house fire asleep so it kind of hit home for me,” says Missy Isner, Dyan’s coworker, about her reaction to hearing about the house fire. “Then Kevin sent me a message and asked about what I thought about us getting together and doing some sort of donation drop off,”

The employees got the word out through Facebook, watching as dozens of people came by to show their support, and aid the Grants while they look for a new place to call home.

“It’s overwhelming to have the support of the community,” said Dyan. “We’re so thankful for everyone.”

“It lets you know that as a community we all love each other and that’s showing today,” said her husband, Michael Grant Jr.

“We’re family. We’d all been working together and if it wasn’t her, if it was Missy or me or somebody else, we’d all be jumping in no matter who it was,” adds Kevin Anderson.

Grant’s mother also started an online fundraiser that is open for donations through Facebook.

Folks can also contact the Salem Civic Center directly and coordinate dropping off donations with staff.

