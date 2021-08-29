Salvation Army requesting donations of masks to combat COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke is asking for donations of reusable cloth masks with elastic ear loops for their Turning Point residents.

Any donations can be brought Mondays-Thursdays (9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.) or on Fridays (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.) to their 724 Dale Ave SE location.

Visit Facebook and learn more about how you can help with their different projects.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.