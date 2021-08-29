Advertisement

VDOT to lift most lane closures to ease upcoming end-of-summer travel

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

These closures will be lifted on Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. until 12 p.m. on Sept. 7.

VDOT’s online interactive travel trends map shows congestion periods will be anticipated around the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found here.

