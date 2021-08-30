Gleaning for the World collecting supplies to help Ida victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/GFTW Release) - Gleaning for the World will collect donated supplies this week to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

August 29, 2021, Ida hit the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds up to 150 miles per hour, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Power was knocked out to all of New Orleans, whose residents are also dealing with broken levees and flooded homes and businesses.

August 31 to September 2, Gleaning For The World will collect disaster relief supplies in front of Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Supplies needed include nonperishable foods, sports drinks, cases of bottled water, hygiene items, pet foods and supplies, paper products, and cleaning supplies such as contractor trash bags and brooms.

“This is the third natural disaster we’ve responded to in three weeks; the earthquake in Haiti, the torrential flooding in Tennessee, and now, Hurricane Ida. We are so thankful for our supporters who are helping us give support and care to those in need during these difficult times of crisis,” Jeane Smile-Mason, Gleaning’s president said.

You can also give a financial donation by card or e-check to the nonprofit organization for Hurricane Ida Relief online at gftw.org. Paper checks can also be mailed to GFTW PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538 with “Ida Relief” in the subject line to ensure your donation is used for Hurricane Ida Relief.

Amazon shoppers can also visit Gleaning’s Amazon Wish List where disaster relief supplies can be purchased and shipped directly to the organization’s warehouse. Visit gftw.org/wishlist to shop the Disaster Relief Amazon Wish List.

“In times of crisis, most people want to help, but many don’t know where to start. We try to make it easy for our donors to give directly to the families and individuals who are affected by these storms, with in-person supply collections, online shopping with our Wish List, or by the ability to give financial donations online. We’re right here in your back yard, and together we are making a difference all across the nation and around the world!” Smiley-Mason added.

