Grown Here at Home: The woman behind Blue Ridge Gypsies in Goodview

GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) - Meg Scheaffel likes hanging out with the many Gypsy Vanner horses at her farm in Goodview. The horses make this story special, but Meg’s backstory is pretty cool, too.

“I am the chief nursing officer at Carilion Clinic. I oversee nursing practice for the eight hospitals,” said Meg.

In addition to working full-time at Carilion, she runs Blue Ridge Gypsies. They breed, train and show the horses.

“I found myself in my older, single life going on vacations where I could horseback ride. When my children got out of college and I actually said I could spend a little money on myself, I decided what do I want to do, and I always loved horses. So, that’s when I decided to study,” Meg said.

Gypsy Vanner horses came to the U.S. about 25 years ago.

“They’re a smaller draft horse with a lot of feather, a lot of mane and hair,” explained Meg. The newest addition on the farm is a foal named Colt.

Meg does all she can to care for these horses, but they’ve done a lot for her, too.

“This is my relief. These horses have been wonderful during the COVID pandemic. They’ve given me purpose. They’re my feng shui; to play with them after work, feed them, braid them. I do enjoy breeding and seeing what the foals come out as,” Meg said.

It took Meg about five years to get where she is today, and you can just tell, she’s loving every minute of it.

“My passion is to have horses and to share a wonderful, wonderful, animal with others,” she said.

