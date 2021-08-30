Advertisement

Health experts advise those ‘high risk’ of COVID wear a mask to upcoming Virginia Tech football game

With thousands expected to attend, health leaders encourage attendees to be mindful of the risks.
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With Virginia Tech’s sold-out game against Carolina approaching, health officials suggest those who are high risk of COVID-19 should watch the game at home or wear a mask.

During the New River Health district’s COVID-19 weekly update, Dr. Noelle Bissell says they’re hopeful most Hokie fans at the game will be vaccinated.

But with thousands expected to attend, she encourages attendees to still be mindful of the risks.

“In most cases, I don’t think masks outside or are really necessary, but in a situation where you’ve got a lot of people. I don’t know how many tens of thousands are going to be in that stadium and they’re going to be yelling and screaming and cheering-- that’s a situation where it would probably benefit to have people who can put on masks and realize that some people may choose not to do that. So again, it’s that individual risk assessment,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Health District.

Bissell says they’ll be at Friday’s game to administer vaccinations and hand out masks.

