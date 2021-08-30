Advertisement

Heart inflammation remains rare after Pfizer, Moderna shots, experts say

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government advisers on Monday reiterated that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for people 16 and older.

The vaccine was the first to win full approval in the U.S. for that age group last week. It also remains available for emergency use by 12- to 15-year-olds.

The full approval gave advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a chance to look at all the extra evidence about safety since vaccinations first began last December. And data revealed Monday showed one serious side effect, heart inflammation, remains exceedingly rare after both the Pfizer vaccine and the similar Moderna shot.

The CDC has counted 2,574 cases of heart inflammation after hundreds of millions of doses of both vaccines. It mostly strikes males under 30 about a week after vaccination. CDC tracking shows the vast majority recover without lingering symptoms.

The CDC put the rare risk into sharper perspective. For every 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses administered to 16- to 17-year-old males, it estimated there would be 73 cases of the heart inflammation. But 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations among these teens would be prevented over the next four months.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients

— Texas man who worked against COVID-19 measures dies from virus

— Once a beacon of safety, Hawaii is seeing a surge of coronavirus cases driven by delta variant

— Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Ida from Louisiana, Gulf Coast
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Heavy rain likely midweek.
Summer heat, rain continues ahead of Ida’s remnants
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office looking for ID help on man potentially reported missing
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through ...
Flash Flood Watches issued as Ida approaches Wednesday

Latest News

Volunteers prepare stations for people at the mass vaccination clinic
‘I felt like I had more of a fear of the vaccine than I did of the virus itself’; woman shares why she decided to get a COVID vaccine
Heavy rain is expected from Ida Wednesday which may lead to localized flooding.
Monday August 30 - Evening Outlook
With thousands expected to attend, health leaders encourage attendees to be mindful of the risks.
Health experts advise those ‘high risk’ of COVID wear a mask to upcoming Virginia Tech football game
Is Illinois redistricting process being influenced by Democrats' control of state legislature?
Is Illinois redistricting process influenced by Democrats' control of state legislature?
The program has been brought to the YWCA of Central Virginia.
Program aiming to reduce violence against women brought to Lynchburg