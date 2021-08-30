Advertisement

‘I felt like I had more of a fear of the vaccine than I did of the virus itself’; woman shares why she decided to get a COVID vaccine

Volunteers prepare stations for people at the mass vaccination clinic
Volunteers prepare stations for people at the mass vaccination clinic(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Taking the first step can often times be the hardest part of doing anything new.

“Its something that I’ve been kind of wrestling back and forth with for a while,” said Kayla Vinson.

On Monday, 60 people took that step and got their first dose of a COVID vaccination at the Berglund Center.

“If it’s their first dose than they can chose between Pfizer, Moderna and J and J. If they’ve already gotten a first dose it’s recommended they stick with that,” said Christie Wills, the communications officer for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Kayla Vinson chose to get a Johnson and Johnson shot, a choice that did not come easy.

“You want to make the right call and sometimes there’s just a lot of loud shouting on either side,” said Vinson.

But the decision for Vinson was ultimately made for other people in her life, like her 6-year-old immunocompromised daughter.

“I even know someone very closely who just lost her father and he was a fairly young age and had very good health up to that point. So for me, my mindset flopped on that, and I just felt I was more worried about getting covid not vaccinated than I was about the vaccine,” said Vinson.

That same sentiment is shared by volunteers who have participated in many clinics.

Dottie Rizzo puts shots in arms whenever she is needed, and hopes the momentum she saw Monday continues.

“I spent 38 years in the ICU and ED and I know how sick people can get especially if they have to go on a ventilator, and how scary that can be for families. This is a preventable disease. PThe vast majority of people being hospitalized now are not vaccinated, so I really hope people start trusting that this is a safe thing to do and the only thing we can do to get back to normal,” said Rizzo.

RCAHD reserved around 800 doses for Monday’s event. The leftovers will be used for upcoming clinics this week. Those who are immunocompromised and had already received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna were also able to get a third dose at Monday’s clinic.

