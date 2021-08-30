Ida’s remnants could bring localized flooding

Ida weakens to a Tropical Storm

More heat and scattered storms through Tuesday

Tropical rain and localized flooding by midweek

LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM IDA

Ida is now a tropical storm and will continue to weaken today. The storm continues to move through Mississippi bringing damaging winds and flooding rain. It is expected to continue north through Mississippi and weaken quickly over the next couple of days. From there we await the remnants over our area.

MONDAY - TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot, and humid today. (WDBJ Weather)

Our pattern of hot and humid conditions will likely continue today into Tuesday. After a foggy start for some highs look climb into the 80s and 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some storms look to develop later this afternoon/evening.

Scattered storms are possible later this afternoon/evening. (WDBJ Weather)

We will likely see more cloud coverage on Tuesday as Ida pushes into Tennessee. Models suggest we would be impacted late Tuesday into Wednesday night with heavy rain likely. A few strong storm will also be possible. As of now the Severe Prediction Center has a MARGINAL risk for parts of the region on Tuesday.

Strong storms are possible late Tuesday as the remnants of Ida move through. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

Ida’s remnants look to pass very close to the region many affecting parts of Southwest Virginia on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Excessive rainfall of 2-4″ is likely and some locations could see 3-5″ of rain.

Flash Flooding Watch has been issued for the remnants of Ida. (WDBJ Weather)

Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days. We could see subtle adjustments to the Flash Flood Watch and rainfall amounts. These are dependent on the path of Ida.

Heavy rain is likely from the remnants of Ida. (WDBJ Weather)

LATER THIS WEEK

A front will help push Ida’s remnants through our region and at this time as the front moves through we could see cooler temperatures for the end of the week into next weekend. Highs look to be in the 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity.