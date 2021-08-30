Lynchburg City Schools program makes return to educate students on James River

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of students kayak their way up the James River Monday.

These students make their way to a stopping point, but not just to rest.

They’re learning about what’s in the James River.

“I think it’s cool to have our computers. It’s cool to be able to jump in there and see things from that but there’s nothing like actually going out there and experiencing it,” said Matthew Mason, Sandusky Middle School principal.

Mason says this environmental education program centered on the river was washed away last year due to the virus.

But students are paddling back this year and absorbing a wealth of hands-on knowledge.

“Our kids are coming down here, really just getting exposed to the ecosystem and pretty much taking the SOLs and not just doing paper-pencil type things but actually coming here, actually experiencing it,” said Mason.

The program will rotate middle and high school students through Riveredge Park in the coming weeks.

They’ll learn about different things related to the river.

“They’re gonna be doing some abiotic testing, some biotic testing and some live macro invertebrate testing and this all ties into how you can test water quality in simple little ways like this,” said Connor Schroeder, Upper James River educator.

This unique education was made possible by a recent $81,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation. That’ll fund the program for three years.

“Any time you can get some money to help kids come out here and actually experience the stuff that they’re learning, I think that’s a huge item,” said Mason.

