Pipeline opponents convicted of blocking Roanoke County road

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline were convicted of a misdemeanor, and fined for a June blockade in Roanoke County.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County judge has convicted three opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline for a June blockade on Poor Mountain.

But they won’t face two additional misdemeanors.

On June 30, Deborah Kushner, Bridget Kelley-Dearing and Alan Moore locked themselves to a car on Honeysuckle Road.

It took an extraction team from the Roanoke County Police Department several hours to remove them.

On Monday morning, Judge John Molumphy convicted the defendants on a charge of blocking the road, and fined each of them $1,000.

But the prosecutor withdrew a charge of unlawful assembly and the judge dismissed another alleging obstruction of justice.

“This is a really tragic victory today,” Kushner said after the trial, “that it would take these resources to try and defend our environment.”

“We have done everything we can do legally,” said Kelley-Dearing. “We have tried everything we could with FERC, with the DEQ and we felt we had no other option.”

“The outcome was better than we expected,” added Moore, “but still it’s a shame we are being punished for standing up for our community.”

A spokesperson for the Mountain Valley Pipeline said “there is no excuse for the continued unlawful behavior of activists.”

“Mountain Valley condemns the illegal and dangerous tactics of those who put themselves and others, including first responders, community members, and MVP crews, at risk through these types of unlawful acts.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

